Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19

A resident of the expansive Kingman medical service area has died from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1.

The deceased was an adult in the 60-69 age bracket, according to county health officials, who also reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Five of the new cases are in the Kingman area, and four of the five patients are older adults. There were three cases in the 60-69 age bracket, and one each in the 20-29 and 70-79 age brackets. There were also seven new cases reported in the Bullhead City medical service area, and two each in the Lake Havasu City service area and the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 3,910 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,033 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

The county experienced 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Oct. 2 was listing 1,151 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,141 for Lake Havasu City, 515 for Kingman, 351 for Fort Mohave, 226 for Mohave Valley, 106 for Golden Valley and 104 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 314 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,527 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Oct. 1, there were 16 new cases of the virus in the county from 88 tests for a positivity rate of 18%.

The positivity rate was 8% (10/120) on Thursday, Sept. 24; 14% (21/147) on Friday, Sept. 25; 22% (8/36) on Saturday, Sept. 26; 29% (12/41) on Monday, Sept. 28; 26% (7/27) on Tuesday, Sept. 29; and 7% (13/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 30. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,752 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 23,238 tests for the actual virus, 9.3% have been positive. Of the 4,514 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Oct. 2, AZDHS was reporting 19 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 551 new cases from 7,920 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. Nearly 220,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,693 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7.3 million confirmed cases and 208,025 deaths on Friday, Oct. 2. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,024,426 deaths from more than 34 million confirmed cases on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.