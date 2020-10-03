Dolan Springs Community Celebration planned

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Dolan Springs Community Celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Tipton Park in Dolan Springs.

The free event will include music, a Car/Truck/Trike Show, a Kid’s Carnival for ages 13 and under, vendors, a police K-9, big rigs, a fire truck, free popcorn and cotton candy, and more, the Dolan Springs Community Council wrote in a news release.

Other activities will include a breakfast at the American Legion Post, and a Dinner, Silent Auction and Karaoke at the VFW Post.

For more information go to https://bit.ly/3d3pLL6.

Information provided by Dolan Springs Community Council