Early voting starts Oct. 7 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Mohave County.

Early voting locations are at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., in Kingman, and at the county libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, Mohave County wrote in a news release.

Early voting continues Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30. Early-voting locations will be closed Oct. 12 for Columbus Day.

In other election news, the county will begin mailing out mail-in ballots on Oct. 7. Allow 10 days for delivery before the calling the Mohave County Recorders Office for a replacement ballot. Voters are asked to return their ballots as soon as possible.

Monday, Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote for the general election. To check your voter registration status visit Arizona.Vote or Service.Arizona.

Information provided by Mohave County