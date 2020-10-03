Early voting starts Oct. 7 in Mohave County
KINGMAN – Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Mohave County.
Early voting locations are at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., in Kingman, and at the county libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, Mohave County wrote in a news release.
Early voting continues Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30. Early-voting locations will be closed Oct. 12 for Columbus Day.
In other election news, the county will begin mailing out mail-in ballots on Oct. 7. Allow 10 days for delivery before the calling the Mohave County Recorders Office for a replacement ballot. Voters are asked to return their ballots as soon as possible.
Monday, Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote for the general election. To check your voter registration status visit Arizona.Vote or Service.Arizona.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Mohave 911
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect
- Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars
- Rants and Raves
- Obituary
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Obituary
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: