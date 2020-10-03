Kingman-area resident dies of complications from COVID-19

KINGMAN – A Kingman-area resident succumbed to complications of COVID-19 and 32 new cases of the virus were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1-2.

The deceased is an adult in the 60-69 age range. The death raises the coronavirus toll in the county to 216.

Eight of the new cases were also recorded in the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were three cases in the 60-69 age bracket, two in the 20-29 age group, and one each age 0-10, 40-49 and 70-79.

There were also 16 cases in the Bullhead City area, five in Lake Havasu City and three in the Arizona Strip during the two-day span.

County health officials have recorded 3,923 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,048 cases in the county. The county has counted 216 deaths, while AZDHS reports 229.

There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 50 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Oct. 3 was listing 1,155 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,141 for Lake Havasu City, 515 for Kingman, 352 for Fort Mohave, 227 for Mohave Valley, 107 for Golden Valley and 111 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 315 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years.

The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,538 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 2, there were 15 new cases of the virus in the county from 149 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate was 14% (21/147) on Friday, Sept. 25; 22% (8/36) on Saturday, Sept. 26; 29% (12/41) on Monday, Sept. 28; 26% (7/27) on Tuesday, Sept. 29; 7% (13/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 30; and 18% (16/88) on Thursday, Oct. 1. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,901 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 23,382 tests for the actual virus, 9.2% have been positive. Of the 4,519 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 3, AZDHS was reporting 12 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 636 new cases from 10,514 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. More than 220,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,705 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7.3 million confirmed cases and 208,782 deaths on Saturday, Oct. 3. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,029,667 deaths from nearly 35 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.