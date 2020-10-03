OFFERS
Mohave County Supervisor Angius calls for end of public health emergency

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius has placed an item on the agenda for the board’s Monday, Oct. 5 meeting to rescind the public health emergency declaration made by board Chairwoman Jean Bishop on March 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 6:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – The most controversial item on the agenda of the upcoming Mohave County Board of Supervisors is an attempt by Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 to rescind the health emergency emergency declaration Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 signed on March 18.

Angius criticized the emergency before, mostly because of its length, and said last week she is determined to change the situation for bars that still, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, cannot reopen in Mohave County.

The matter will be discussed at the county board of supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

The supervisors will also consider issuing a special event permit to Pilgrim Operations, LLC for the use of Mohave County Route 91 east of Sand Hollow Bridge for filming an episode of the Street Outlaws television show on various dates between Oct. 17 and Nov. 29.

Street Outlaws is a reality television series on Discovery Channel.

The board will also consider accepting $24,750 from the state for Mohave County Portable Satellite Communications that will provide regional public safety agencies with mobile satellite internet access and voice services during emergencies in remote locations outside cell phone coverage areas, or during cell service outages.

The Mohave County Development Services Department Environmental Quality Division will request approval to hold household hazardous waste disposal events at county facilities in Kingman and Bullhead City. Staff has tentatively scheduled the events for Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8, but other dates may be selected pending contractor availability.

