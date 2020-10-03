Obituary Notice | Brenda Green
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 6:16 p.m.
Brenda Green passed peacefully at home in her sleep on Aug. 13, 2020. She was 64 years old. She is survived by her sons, James Green and Dustin Green.
