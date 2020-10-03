Obituary Notice | Williams Alan (Will) Wells

William Alan (Will) Wells passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 16, 2020 in Willcox, Arizona. Will was born in Prescott, Arizona on June 15, 1972 to Curt and Nancy Wells.

Will is survived by his wife, Shasta, and children, Chisholm, William, Tate and Abilene; mother, Nancy; father, Curt; brothers, Austin (Katie) and Casey; grandmother, Betty Wells; and aunt, Jana Mantifel, as well as numerous family and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Willcox, Arizona on Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Willcox Rodeo Arena.