Obituary Notice | Williams Alan (Will) Wells
Originally Published: October 3, 2020 6:16 p.m.
William Alan (Will) Wells passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 16, 2020 in Willcox, Arizona. Will was born in Prescott, Arizona on June 15, 1972 to Curt and Nancy Wells.
Will is survived by his wife, Shasta, and children, Chisholm, William, Tate and Abilene; mother, Nancy; father, Curt; brothers, Austin (Katie) and Casey; grandmother, Betty Wells; and aunt, Jana Mantifel, as well as numerous family and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Willcox, Arizona on Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Willcox Rodeo Arena.
Most Read
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Mohave 911
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect
- Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars
- Rants and Raves
- Obituary
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Obituary
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: