Pandemic poverty raises stakes for Kingman Christmas programs

From $900 raised 24 years ago in the first year to $20,000 raised last year, the local Clothe the Kids initiative has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the community’s generosity. But organizers say, due to COVID-19, the effort will see some changes in 2020 along with an increased need.

Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and The Salvation Army are teaming up to ensure local children have all the clothing they need this holiday season. Volunteers typically shop with children up and down the aisles, typically at Walmart, grabbing items from shoes and socks to pants, shirts and more.

But the process has been amended this year in light of the pandemic. Marcia Beecham, who started the program nearly 25 years ago, said she loves seeing volunteers shop with children during Clothe the Kids, putting a smile on the faces of all involved. This year, volunteers won’t escort children and their families down the aisles because of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, due to our situation, we will not be able to personally take each child shopping,” Beecham said. “That day has always been so wonderful; the children are smiling and happy, they get to pick out their own things that they would like to have. We all leave with a happy heart; it is my Christmas present to me. We’re going to miss that part this year, but we still know the children in our community need clothing.”

But Beecham is confident the community will still come together, as she said it always does, to help local children and their families.

“We are so grateful to be in this city because the business people step up,” Beecham said. “No matter what we’re doing, our business people step up and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Bill Ward, treasurer at Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, explained this year’s process will begin with registration. Those registering to receive clothing for their children can swing by the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St., to sign up. They will need to provide proof of residency, occupancy and income.

“After that, Kiwanis will purchase the clothing for the kids and The Salvation Army will put the angel tags out for the children,” Ward explained.

MCSO will then put the packages together, and notify the recipients when their respective items can be picked up.

Ward noted angel tags are affiliated with the purchase of toys for children. Historically, The Salvation Army handles both the clothing and the toys, but this year, is asking for the community’s support in purchasing toys as an increased need for clothing is expected.

“Because of COVID-19, a lot of families have lost their jobs, so we’re just meeting a greater need for assistance,” Ward said. “We will also have a different set of clientele we haven’t had in the past, so we just want to make sure we’re prepared for the increased need.”

Last year, the $20,000 raised helped 150 children. Kiwanis, the Club for YOUth and MCSO want to help even more kids in 2020 by raising $30,000. Ideally, that would result in approximately 300 kids receiving clothing and toys. The program typically caters to elementary-aged children, but due to this year’s increased need, children up to the age of 16 are eligible.

Organizers say that any amount helps, and people can give whatever they are able.

“There’s no minimum, we’ll accept anything that anyone is willing to give,” Beecham said. “Just $5 might even buy something for someone. Any little bit will help clothe these children.”

To lend a hand, sneak a peek at the angel trees that will be located at the sheriff’s office at 600 W. Beale St., local Uptown Drug locations and All Starz Dance Academy, 2634 Airway Ave.

For more information or to contribute, general questions may be directed to The Salvation Army at 928-718-2600 ext. 202. Contributions to the angel program can be made by check to The Salvation Army’s P.O. Box at 3367. For the Clothe the Kids initiative, checks can be directed to the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis P.O. Box at 3993.

Those looking to volunteer for the registration process can reach out to the Club for YOUth at 928-718-0033, email Ward at bill@theclubforyouth.org, or contact Beecham at 928-715-2029 or marciabeecham@ymail.com.



Registration dates for those seeking clothes or toys for their children are 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 14, all of which are Saturdays, at the Club for YOUth.