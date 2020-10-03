Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2020
Thomas Allen letter: Time to wise up – C’mon man! Open your eyes and quit being a sheep. Havasu has already dropped the mandate. It’s time for Kingman to do the same! Let the people choose for themselves like a free society should. Get rid of the masks.
Gloria Stevens letter: My Ancestors Matter – I’m with you all the way, Gloria. My one ancestor was Robert E. Lee who was God-fearing, hated slavery, loved Jesus, caught in the times. Can’t defend BLM, however, who are Marxists and not part of our founding.
Wilma Hart letter: Now hear this – Bravo, Ms. Hart! My feelings exactly. We must respect each other’s opinions and beliefs. If another person’s beliefs or opinions offend you, suck it up, grow up and get a life.
COVID-19 updates – The Miner needs to cool it on articles about COVID-19 (yawn). All they do is promote fear mongering.
Lake Havasu City mask mandate lifted – This was a hasty decision. Let’s hope for the best but prepare for the consequences.
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Mohave 911
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect
- Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars
- Rants and Raves
- Obituary
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Obituary
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: