Volleyball: Kingman Academy High School tops Heritage Academy 3-0
KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School Tigers made quick work of visiting Heritage Academy Laveen on Thursday, Oct. 1, notching an easy 3-0 win 25-10, 25-10, 25-7.
Senior Lynsey Day and junior Kirsta Thomson led Kingman Academy with nine kills apiece, while junior Maliah Gardner added six kills and six aces.
Sophomore Dylan Brisco had 10 digs for the winners, while Day recorded 16 assists and Gardner added 13.
Coach Bill McCord’s Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the region with the win. Heritage Academy slipped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the region.
Bourgade Catholic wins 3-0 over visiting Kingman
PHOENiX – The Kingman High School girls volleyball team made the long trip to play powerful Bourgade Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 1, and came home empty-handed.
Coach Grant Benson’s Bulldogs gave the Golden Eagles a scare, nearly winning the second set before losing 3-0.
Bourgade Catholic prevailed 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Kingman fell to 0-4.
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday, Oct. 6 when they host Tonopah Valley.
