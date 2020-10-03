Vols beat Prescott for 1st time ever

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams Volunteers had some big plays go their way in the school’s first-ever victory over the Prescott Badgers on Friday, Oct. 2, shutting out the latter in the second half to bring home the win 31-15.

The first half saw no shortage of back and forth nor excitement, with Lee Williams capitalizing on fumble recoveries and even notching a punt return for a touchdown thanks to the quick feet of senior Rye Samson and the blocking from his teammates. In fact, Samson was set to add another punt return to his belt immediately after his first, but it was called back due to a block in the back.

Lee Williams closed out the first half with two quick drives, the first of which began with approximately four minutes to go in the second quarter and resulted in a touchdown. Still down by a point, the Volunteers defense was able to halt the Badgers and give the ball back to their offense, which then drove the ball down the field with only a minute remaining in the second. That drive ended with a field goal, and put the Volunteers up 17-15 to close the half.

From the third quarter on, the game belonged to Lee Williams. With multiple goal-line battles in the second half, the Volunteers defense was able to keep the Badgers from putting a single point on the board. That effort was helped along by a fourth-quarter interception by junior Jimmy Berry. The subsequent Lee Williams’ touchdown, which was preceded by a touchdown late in the third quarter, pushed the Volunteers’ lead to 24-15.

The Volunteers notched their last points of the game with approximately four minutes left in the contest, resulting in a final score of 31-15.

“This is actually the first time we’ve beat Prescott in school history,” said Patrick O’Boyle, head coach of the Volunteers. “It’s a very, very big win for us. Our kids practiced well all week.”

O’Boyle noted that Prescott is a “very good program” and a well-coached team. However, he said his squad was able to come away with the win because they stuck to the game plan and battled together.

“We didn’t have some things go our way, but we fought adversity and we just stayed the course,” O’Boyle said. “I’m proud of our kids.”

O’Boyle specifically mentioned the play of the defense, and also noted the contributions of receivers Rye Samson and senior Kameron Toms.

Lee Williams is set to take on Coconino on Friday, Oct. 9.

“We always have things to work on; we’re never a finished product,” O’Boyle said. “But we’re going to enjoy this one tonight, watch film tomorrow, and come Monday we’re going to be in Coconino.”