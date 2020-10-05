No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Mohave County on Sunday, Oct. 4

KINGMAN – There were no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Sunday, Oct. 4.

That came after the county announced just one new case, a Kingman-area resident in the 60-69 age bracket, on Saturday, Oct. 3. The number of reported cases are usually low on the weekends.

County health officials have recorded 3,923 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,050 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 50 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Monday, Oct. 5 was listing 1,153 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,139 for Lake Havasu City, 518 for Kingman, 354 for Fort Mohave, 226 for Mohave Valley, 107 for Golden Valley and 113 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 313 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years.

The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,538 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Oct. 4, there were no new cases of the virus in the county from 88 tests.

The positivity rate was 29% (12/41) on Monday, Sept. 28; 26% (7/27) on Tuesday, Sept. 29; 7% (13/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 30; 18% (16/88) on Thursday, Oct. 1; 10% (15/149) on Friday, Oct. 2; and 1% (2/230) on Saturday, Oct. 3. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,219 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 23,674 tests for the actual virus, 9.1% have been positive. Of the 4,545 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Oct. 5, AZDHS was reporting one new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 316 new cases from 7,501 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 221,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,707 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7.4 million confirmed cases and 209,857 deaths on Monday, Oct. 5. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,038,307 deaths from more than 35 million confirmed cases on Monday, Oct. 5.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.