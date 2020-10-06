Column | Mohave County Recorder: ‘This General Election is proving to be historical’

Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

This surely is proving to be the election of our lifetime. Although each and every election is important to our office in serving the voters of Mohave County, this General Election is proving to be historical.

Election Day is Nov. 3. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

Over 80,000 voters have already requested a ballot by mail. Your options to deliver your mail ballot are to mail it, or drop it off at one of our early voting sites at the libraries in Bullhead and Lake Havasu City, and the senior center in Kingman. These sites are open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may also use the ballot box in the main lobby of the Administration Building in Kingman at 700 W. Beale St. The lobby is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on election night. All facilities are closed on Oct. 12. You may also drop your ballot at any polling location on Election Day up until 7 p.m. Please keep in mind that it is best to return your mail ballot as soon as possible so that it can be processed. It also helps us be able to manage the anticipated number of return ballots we can process on a daily basis. Your ballot must be received in our office or at the polls by 7 p.m. on election night. Ballots postmarked and received after this time will not be counted.

There are some challenges with the timing of the ballots. If you had a change to your voter registration after we have the voter list already sent to the printer, you may receive two ballots or it may appear that two ballots have been issued to you. Rest assured that only one ballot will count. If someone else tries to vote one of the ballots, each ballot upon return to our office is signature verified to ensure that the voter is the one signing the ballot envelope. It is important that you sign your ballot as you signed your voter registration form or your driver’s license in order for us to best match your signature.

It is a good idea to go online to Arizona.Vote to check the status of your mail ballot to see if we have received it and whether or not your ballot has been accepted. Please allow time for us to be able to process your ballot before calling us. Often voters will call us and tell us they just dropped off their ballot and the status is not yet showing. As soon as we are able to process your ballot, the status will be reflected online.

We will make every attempt to contact voters who forget to sign their ballot envelope or whose signature we are unable to verify. We request you list your phone number on your ballot envelope for this purpose. It is only in case we need to reach you if there is an issue with your ballot. We will not capture this information for any other purpose. If we do not have a signature or email address, our only option is to send you a letter, which delays the process and may affect the ability for your ballot to be counted. You will have until Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. to sign or verify your signature before we will be unable to count your vote.

We continue to take extra precautions to keep you safe while voting and delivering your ballot. We do request voters wear a mask but you will not be turned away if you choose not to do so. We are keeping our centers sanitized and will accommodate voters by continuing to offer curbside voting.

Again, thank you for your trust in our ability to conduct fair and unbiased elections with integrity and to ensure that every vote counts. Staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the process works. Every step is conducted with oversight from both party representation at all times.

With our call volume extremely high at this time, we recommend you go online to Arizona.Vote first, whenever possible. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns you may have. We can be reached by email at voterregistration@mohavecounty.us or by phone at 928-753-0767.