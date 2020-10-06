Doctor donates $15K to Mohave County Search and Rescue
BULLHEAD CITY – Dr. Jerry Lakin has donated $15,000 to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. The $15,000 will be distributed between the four SAR units – Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Arizona Strip and Kingman.
The MCSO SAR units have a continuing need for donations for their ongoing and future rescue efforts, various missions and training. MCSO SAR units operate solely on donations and do not receive any formal funding from the state, sheriff’s office or Mohave County government. Donations are tax deductible. To donate call 928-753-2141. To become a member visit https://www.mohavesearch.com.
