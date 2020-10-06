OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 06
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Doctor donates $15K to Mohave County Search and Rescue

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator Sgt. Lester Tarkowski, left, watches, as SAR Bullhead Unit Captain Chris Morgan, right, shakes the hand of Dr. Jerry Lakin, who donated $15,000 to the organization. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator Sgt. Lester Tarkowski, left, watches, as SAR Bullhead Unit Captain Chris Morgan, right, shakes the hand of Dr. Jerry Lakin, who donated $15,000 to the organization. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

BUTCH MERIWETHER, For the Miner
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 4:18 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Dr. Jerry Lakin has donated $15,000 to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. The $15,000 will be distributed between the four SAR units – Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Arizona Strip and Kingman.

The MCSO SAR units have a continuing need for donations for their ongoing and future rescue efforts, various missions and training. MCSO SAR units operate solely on donations and do not receive any formal funding from the state, sheriff’s office or Mohave County government. Donations are tax deductible. To donate call 928-753-2141. To become a member visit https://www.mohavesearch.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bullhead search and rescue unit hands out water
Kingman Photo | Donation Made to Search and Rescue
Mohave Search and Rescue raising funds during county fair
Kingman Photo: For the Rescuers
Kingman Photo | Donating to Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State