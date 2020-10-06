Halloween ‘Candy Crawl’ slated for Kingman
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Foundation and the sheriff’s office is well-stocked with candy for the annual Candy Crawl, thanks to the customers at Smith’s Food and Drug, 3490 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.
Smith’s customers donated nearly 800 bags of assorted candy during a recent two-day collection period at the store.
The candy will be given out as a safe trick-or-treat for children at the Candy Crawl event scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the sheriff’s office at 600 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
In addition to the haul of candy, Annie’s Art Attic of Kingman donated $1,028 to the K-9 Foundation and customers at Smith’s also donated more than $900 to the K-9 Foundation.
It’s not too late to contribute. People interested in donating candy to the Candy Crawl event can do so by stopping at the MCSO office on Beale Street.
