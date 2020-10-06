Kingman forecast calls for cooler temperatures

KINGMAN – No need to dig out a coat, but a long stretch of days with highs in the 90s or above is about to come to a merciful conclusion.

The change in the weather will start Friday, Oct. 9 in Kingman, according to the National Weather Service.

After high temperatures in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7-8, the NWS is calling for a high of 86 degrees on Friday, 80 on Saturday, 78 on Sunday and 77 on Monday.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low- and mid-50s.

Otherwise, the weather will be mostly sunny, with windy conditions forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday east-northeast winds of 7-14 mph will become southwest in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph.

On Thursday, winds of 15-20 mph are forecast for the afternoon with gusts to 28 mph.

Information provided by National Weather Service