Kingman forecast calls for cooler temperatures
KINGMAN – No need to dig out a coat, but a long stretch of days with highs in the 90s or above is about to come to a merciful conclusion.
The change in the weather will start Friday, Oct. 9 in Kingman, according to the National Weather Service.
After high temperatures in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7-8, the NWS is calling for a high of 86 degrees on Friday, 80 on Saturday, 78 on Sunday and 77 on Monday.
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low- and mid-50s.
Otherwise, the weather will be mostly sunny, with windy conditions forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday east-northeast winds of 7-14 mph will become southwest in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph.
On Thursday, winds of 15-20 mph are forecast for the afternoon with gusts to 28 mph.
Information provided by National Weather Service
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 situation improving
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect
- Kingman-area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Obituary
- Mohave County Supervisor Angius calls for end of public health emergency
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: