Kingman issues 10 new business licenses

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 25:

– Mohave Rancho Lumber: 8033 W. 7th St., Dolan Springs; electric 200 amp.

– Tri R Construction: 10415 S. Plantation Way, Mohave Valley; demo of home.

– Esmay Electric: 7571 E. Vista Circle, Kingman; roof mounted solar with propane generator.

– Ronald McCoy: Topock; gas line and electric restore to existing house.

– Jack Katzman: 3191 N. Erwin Lane, Lake Havasu City; electrical wiring replacement to meter panel.

– Daniel Thornton: Kingman; add 50 amp RV outlet to main panel.

– Truelove Plumbing: 1155 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 3840 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; reroof.

– E&R Electric: 3206 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; new electrical 100 amp.

– Ambient Edge: 5796 W. Abrigo Drive, Kingman; Golden Valley; HVAC.

– APO Electrical: 1776 Cottonwood Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade to existing single-family residence, garage and well.

– John Hough: Kingman; reroof of existing manufactured home and garage.

– John Hough: 3213 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; reroof of existing garage.

– Plumbing By Jake: 1970 E. Ironwood Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 65 gallon hybrid electric water heater.

– Elmer Simon: 3860 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

– Janice Gusman: 4225 N. Arizona St., Kingman; replace and relocate 200 amp service.

– McAtlin Electric Group: Lake Havasu City; 100 amp electrical replacement.

City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 30:

– King Communications: 809 W. Jefferson St., Kingman; electric; $275.

– Walker Service Electric: 418 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; $97.

– PM&M Electric: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Rand Freeman: 1111 Kit Carson Road, Ste. A, Kingman; gas; $38.

– Truelove Plumbing: 355 Astor Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Angle Homes: 2200 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,953.

– Angle Homes: 4068 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3890 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,862.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3886 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,798.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,557.

– Angle Homes: 4351 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,809.

– Angle Homes: 5272 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Hill Development: 2311 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Hill Development: 2317 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 1:

– Sears Hometown Store: 3155 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; appliance parts.

– JC: 1918 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto repair.

– Tri-State Chem-Dry: 4898 W. Mayan Drive, Kingman; carpet cleaning.

– Chet’s Construction: 2730 Potter Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Complete Joy Behavioral Health: 2034 Pacific Ave., Kingman; counseling services.

– Meaningful Life Behavioral Health: 2822 Superba Ave. Kingman; counseling services.

– California pacific Technical Resources: 13505 Yorba Ave., Ste. V, Chino, California; energy consulting services.

– Professional Tree Care: 1135 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Sun Valley Veneers: 3135 E. Gary St., Mesa; masonry and bricklaying.

– Cosmetic Tattooing by Jesse: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. E4, Kingman; tattoo parlors.