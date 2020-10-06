Kingman issues 10 new business licenses
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 25:
– Mohave Rancho Lumber: 8033 W. 7th St., Dolan Springs; electric 200 amp.
– Tri R Construction: 10415 S. Plantation Way, Mohave Valley; demo of home.
– Esmay Electric: 7571 E. Vista Circle, Kingman; roof mounted solar with propane generator.
– Ronald McCoy: Topock; gas line and electric restore to existing house.
– Jack Katzman: 3191 N. Erwin Lane, Lake Havasu City; electrical wiring replacement to meter panel.
– Daniel Thornton: Kingman; add 50 amp RV outlet to main panel.
– Truelove Plumbing: 1155 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; new gas line.
– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 3840 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; reroof.
– E&R Electric: 3206 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; new electrical 100 amp.
– Ambient Edge: 5796 W. Abrigo Drive, Kingman; Golden Valley; HVAC.
– APO Electrical: 1776 Cottonwood Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade to existing single-family residence, garage and well.
– John Hough: Kingman; reroof of existing manufactured home and garage.
– John Hough: 3213 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; reroof of existing garage.
– Plumbing By Jake: 1970 E. Ironwood Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 65 gallon hybrid electric water heater.
– Elmer Simon: 3860 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; new gas line.
– Janice Gusman: 4225 N. Arizona St., Kingman; replace and relocate 200 amp service.
– McAtlin Electric Group: Lake Havasu City; 100 amp electrical replacement.
City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 30:
– King Communications: 809 W. Jefferson St., Kingman; electric; $275.
– Walker Service Electric: 418 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; $97.
– PM&M Electric: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Rand Freeman: 1111 Kit Carson Road, Ste. A, Kingman; gas; $38.
– Truelove Plumbing: 355 Astor Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Angle Homes: 2200 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,953.
– Angle Homes: 4068 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3890 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,862.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3886 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,798.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,557.
– Angle Homes: 4351 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,809.
– Angle Homes: 5272 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.
– Hill Development: 2311 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.
– Hill Development: 2317 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 1:
– Sears Hometown Store: 3155 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; appliance parts.
– JC: 1918 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto repair.
– Tri-State Chem-Dry: 4898 W. Mayan Drive, Kingman; carpet cleaning.
– Chet’s Construction: 2730 Potter Ave., Kingman; contractor.
– Complete Joy Behavioral Health: 2034 Pacific Ave., Kingman; counseling services.
– Meaningful Life Behavioral Health: 2822 Superba Ave. Kingman; counseling services.
– California pacific Technical Resources: 13505 Yorba Ave., Ste. V, Chino, California; energy consulting services.
– Professional Tree Care: 1135 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.
– Sun Valley Veneers: 3135 E. Gary St., Mesa; masonry and bricklaying.
– Cosmetic Tattooing by Jesse: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. E4, Kingman; tattoo parlors.
