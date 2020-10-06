OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 06
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 10 new business licenses

The City of Kingman issued 10 new business licenses during the week ending Oct. 1. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 10 new business licenses during the week ending Oct. 1. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 4:08 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 25:

– Mohave Rancho Lumber: 8033 W. 7th St., Dolan Springs; electric 200 amp.

– Tri R Construction: 10415 S. Plantation Way, Mohave Valley; demo of home.

– Esmay Electric: 7571 E. Vista Circle, Kingman; roof mounted solar with propane generator.

– Ronald McCoy: Topock; gas line and electric restore to existing house.

– Jack Katzman: 3191 N. Erwin Lane, Lake Havasu City; electrical wiring replacement to meter panel.

– Daniel Thornton: Kingman; add 50 amp RV outlet to main panel.

– Truelove Plumbing: 1155 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 3840 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; reroof.

– E&R Electric: 3206 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; new electrical 100 amp.

– Ambient Edge: 5796 W. Abrigo Drive, Kingman; Golden Valley; HVAC.

– APO Electrical: 1776 Cottonwood Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade to existing single-family residence, garage and well.

– John Hough: Kingman; reroof of existing manufactured home and garage.

– John Hough: 3213 W. McConnico Road, Kingman; reroof of existing garage.

– Plumbing By Jake: 1970 E. Ironwood Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 65 gallon hybrid electric water heater.

– Elmer Simon: 3860 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

– Janice Gusman: 4225 N. Arizona St., Kingman; replace and relocate 200 amp service.

– McAtlin Electric Group: Lake Havasu City; 100 amp electrical replacement.

City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 30:

– King Communications: 809 W. Jefferson St., Kingman; electric; $275.

– Walker Service Electric: 418 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; $97.

– PM&M Electric: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Rand Freeman: 1111 Kit Carson Road, Ste. A, Kingman; gas; $38.

– Truelove Plumbing: 355 Astor Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Angle Homes: 2200 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,953.

– Angle Homes: 4068 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3890 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,862.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3886 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,798.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,557.

– Angle Homes: 4351 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,809.

– Angle Homes: 5272 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Hill Development: 2311 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Hill Development: 2317 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 1:

– Sears Hometown Store: 3155 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; appliance parts.

– JC: 1918 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto repair.

– Tri-State Chem-Dry: 4898 W. Mayan Drive, Kingman; carpet cleaning.

– Chet’s Construction: 2730 Potter Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Complete Joy Behavioral Health: 2034 Pacific Ave., Kingman; counseling services.

– Meaningful Life Behavioral Health: 2822 Superba Ave. Kingman; counseling services.

– California pacific Technical Resources: 13505 Yorba Ave., Ste. V, Chino, California; energy consulting services.

– Professional Tree Care: 1135 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Sun Valley Veneers: 3135 E. Gary St., Mesa; masonry and bricklaying.

– Cosmetic Tattooing by Jesse: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. E4, Kingman; tattoo parlors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | July 19, 2020
Licenses & Permits | Jan. 21, 2019
Licenses & Permits | Mohave County issues 24 building permits
Licenses and Permits | Sept. 30, 2019
Licenses & Permits | March 19, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State