Kingman Police Department determines shooting by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy was ‘justified’
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that the July 29 shooting death of 42-year-old Golden Valley resident Jason Matthew Henke was “justified,” and that Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jose Cardenas “committed no crime,” according to confirmation from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. July 29, the deputy conducted a traffic stop and developed information in reference to a wanted person, identified as Henke.
The deputy responded to a residence in the 3600 block of N. Santa Maria Road in Golden Valley, and contacted the wanted subject inside the residence.
During the contact, the sheriff’s office said Henke was uncooperative and refused verbal commands. After the deputy reportedly observed a firearm in Henke’s possession, the latter was given instructions not to reach or grab for the gun. MCSO wrote in a news release that Henke did, however, reach for the firearm, at which time the deputy fired multiple rounds which struck Henke.
Henke succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
