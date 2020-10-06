Mohave County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – After a weekend lull in which only one new case of COVID-19 was announced in Mohave County, the county Department of Public Health reported 22 new cases of the virus the evening of Monday, Oct. 5. There hasn’t been a death from COVID-19 reported in the county since Thursday, Oct. 1.

Four of the new cases reported Monday, and the one case from the weekend, involve residents of the expansive Kingman medical service area.

There are two new patients each in the 20-29 and 60-69 age ranges, and one in the 40-49 age bracket.

There were also nine new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, eight in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one in the Arizona Strip.

Of those new patients, five fall into the more-vulnerable age groups over 70.

County health officials have recorded 3,943 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,068 cases in the county.

The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 52, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Oct. 6 was listing 1,156 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,143 for Lake Havasu City, 518 for Kingman, 356 for Fort Mohave, 228 for Mohave Valley, 108 for Golden Valley and 122 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 312 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years.

The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died.

Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,551 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 5, there were 18 new cases of the virus in the county from 140 tests for a positivity rate of 13%.

The positivity rate was 29% (12/41) on Monday, Sept. 28; 26% (7/27) on Tuesday, Sept. 29; 7% (13/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 30; 18% (16/88) on Thursday, Oct. 1; 10% (15/149) on Friday, Oct. 2; and 1% (2/230) on Saturday, Oct. 3.

There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 88 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,359 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 23,810 tests for the actual virus, 9.1% have been positive. Of the 4,549 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 6, AZDHS was reporting six new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 864 new cases from 9,128 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. Nearly 222,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,713 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases and 210,237 deaths on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,045,201 deaths from nearly 36 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.