Obituary | Cheryl Kacillas
Cheryl Kacillas of Kingman, Arizona passed away early Friday morning Sept. 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She moved here full-time six years ago with her husband Bob from Arvada, Colorado. Colorado is where she was born and lived most of her life. She loved hiking out on their property with the dogs. The impression that she made on people will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; mother, Margie; sister, Michelle; daughter, Stef; son, Mike; granddaughter, Aleana, stepdaughters Shawna and Shellie; stepsons John and Tim; and her four-legged best friends, Smokey and Bandit.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 7, 2020 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. out at their property.
Cheryl was well-loved and will be missed dearly.
Instead of flowers, please make a donation to a local cancer research organization.
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 situation improving
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect
- Kingman-area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Obituary
- Mohave County Supervisor Angius calls for end of public health emergency
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: