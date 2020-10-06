OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 06
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Cheryl Kacillas

Cheryl Kacillas

Cheryl Kacillas

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 4:42 p.m.

Cheryl Kacillas of Kingman, Arizona passed away early Friday morning Sept. 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She moved here full-time six years ago with her husband Bob from Arvada, Colorado. Colorado is where she was born and lived most of her life. She loved hiking out on their property with the dogs. The impression that she made on people will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; mother, Margie; sister, Michelle; daughter, Stef; son, Mike; granddaughter, Aleana, stepdaughters Shawna and Shellie; stepsons John and Tim; and her four-legged best friends, Smokey and Bandit.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 7, 2020 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. out at their property.

Cheryl was well-loved and will be missed dearly.

Instead of flowers, please make a donation to a local cancer research organization.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Mary Cheryl Miller
Mary McDaniel
Obituary | Wanda Charlene (Bird) Lampe
Obituary | Marilyn Genevieve Johnson
Obituary: Juanita Edwards Hamilton

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State