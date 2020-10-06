Obituary | Cheryl Kacillas

Cheryl Kacillas of Kingman, Arizona passed away early Friday morning Sept. 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She moved here full-time six years ago with her husband Bob from Arvada, Colorado. Colorado is where she was born and lived most of her life. She loved hiking out on their property with the dogs. The impression that she made on people will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; mother, Margie; sister, Michelle; daughter, Stef; son, Mike; granddaughter, Aleana, stepdaughters Shawna and Shellie; stepsons John and Tim; and her four-legged best friends, Smokey and Bandit.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 7, 2020 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. out at their property.

Cheryl was well-loved and will be missed dearly.

Instead of flowers, please make a donation to a local cancer research organization.