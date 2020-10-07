OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 07
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Four residents escape structure fire without injury Tuesday, Oct. 6

Firefighters from the Kingman Fire Department and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District battle a structure fire in the 3900 block of Ryan Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 6. (KFD courtesy photo)

Firefighters from the Kingman Fire Department and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District battle a structure fire in the 3900 block of Ryan Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 6. (KFD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 7, 2020 3:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – Four engines and three battalion chiefs from the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department were able to keep a residential structure fire in the 3900 block of Ryan Avenue from spreading to neighboring residences on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Units were dispatched to the incident at approximately 8:40 a.m., and arrived to find a small, doublewide mobile home heavily involved with fire. The fire also threated two additional residences, according to a KFD news release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the structure, and protected the neighboring residences from any fire damage. The home was occupied by four residents at the time, and all escape without injury. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, as the structure did not have electric or gas service. There were no witness to the start of the fire, according to KFD.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, UniSource, Red Cross and AMR also responded. All units remained at the scene for three hours.

Information provided by KFD

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Local agencies on scene of Warbler fire for 3 hours Saturday, Oct. 3
NACFD douses Northfield Avenue fire in 30 minutes, 2 hospitalized
Kingman-area firefighters battle multi-structure blaze on Northfield Avenue
40 fire personnel assist with Thursday, July 30 Northfield blaze
Illegal burning destroys Butler home
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State