Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 07
Local agencies on scene of Warbler fire for 3 hours Saturday, Oct. 3

A residential structure fire that broke out Saturday, Oct. 3 on Warbler Lane resulted in firefighters being able to extinguish all fires at both the primary residence and the exposed structures. (Photo courtesy of KFD)

Originally Published: October 7, 2020 3:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – Fire crews battled for three hours a structure fire that extended to two adjacent structures in the 3500 block of Warbler Lane on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Just before 1 p.m., the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded with four engines, one water tender and two battalion chiefs. KFD wrote in a news release that responding units verified that smoke was visible from NACFD’s Station 31 on Northern Avenue.

Units arrived to find a vacant, single-story, single-family residence heavily involved with fire. The fire had also extended to two adjacent structures, the release noted.

Firefighters were able to extinguish all fires at both the primary residence and the exposed structures. One resident suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by AMR on scene, but was not transported for additional care. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the investigation is being handled by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, UniSource and AMR supported the effort.

Information provided by KPD

State