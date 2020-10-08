Adopt-a-Cop yields 100-plus gift baskets for Kingman-area law enforcement officers

KINGMAN – The Adopt-A-Cop initiative was able to provide local law enforcement officers with a total of 101 gift baskets filled with a variety of supplies as well as appreciative letters on Wednesday, Sept. 30, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Lisa Shrosbree, who spearheaded the effort, said the gift baskets were given to 92 officers and detectives, five K-9 officers and two each for members of the administration staffs of the Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Online vendors also donated, including Bark, which provided Bark boxes for K-9 officers.

The Thin Blue Line donated bracelets and window stickers, while Stick It To The Man donated Blue Lives Matter bumper stickers.

Also, the Kingman Farmer’s Market donated a booth for a bake sale which benefited Adopt-A-Cop.

Additional donations included coffee gift cards, museum passes, hand sanitizers, individually-packaged beef jerky and dried fruit, mints, Real Bars, granola bars, trail mix, crackers, chap stick and more.

Along with the Bark box, K-9 officers received treats, toys and beef-basted bones, while detectives received wooden business card holders.

“It was heartwarming and a tearjerker as the children clapped for the officers and said thank you,” Shrosbree said.

All law enforcement officers received “Thank you” keychains, along with handwritten letters of appreciation from children at the Club for YOUth. And with $500 left over from the effort, Shrosbree said those remaining funds were donated to the Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Information provided by Lisa Shrosbree