COVID-19 infects 14 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – The case count continues to rise, but the death toll is thankfully staying the same in Mohave County.

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19, but no deaths, reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 6-7.

The last death recorded in the county was on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Of the new cases, three were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area. There was one new patient in each of the 20-29, 30-39 and 80-89 age brackets.

There were also five new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, four in the Bullhead City service area and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 3,959 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,079 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Oct. 8 was listing 1,155 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,149 for Lake Havasu City, 522 for Kingman, 356 for Fort Mohave, 229 for Mohave Valley, 108 for Golden Valley and 127 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 313 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,572 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 7, there were four new cases of the virus in the county from 211 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. The positivity rate was 7% (13/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 30; 18% (16/88) on Thursday, Oct. 1; 10% (15/149) on Friday, Oct. 2; 1% (2/230) on Saturday, Oct. 3; 13% (18/140) on Monday, Oct. 5; and 2% (4/211) on Tuesday, Oct. 6. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 88 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,703 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 24,143 tests for the actual virus, 9% have been positive. Of the 4,560 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 8, AZDHS was reporting 10 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 863 new cases from 13,254 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 223,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,743 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7.6 million confirmed cases and 212,286 deaths on Thursday, Oct. 8.

The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,058,508 deaths from more than 36 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Oct. 8.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.