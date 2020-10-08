HS volleyball: Kingman Academy wins 5th straight
KINGMAN – Kingman Academy extended its winning streak to five games while Lee Williams and Kingman lost close matches in girls high school volleyball competition on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Tigers beat homestanding St. John Paul II Catholic 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21). It marked the second time this season that Kingman Academy beat St. John Paul.
Kingman Academy improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the region with the win. St. John Paul slipped to 1-5.
Lee Williams lost 3-2 at home to Mohave. The Volunteers dropped the first two sets, won the next two, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 25-21, 25-17, 16-25, 22-25, 15-13.
The Thunderbirds improved to 4-2 overall, while Lee Williams slipped to 2-3.
Kingman High School also dropped a 3-2 decision, winning the third and fourth games, but falling 15-9 in the finale to Tonopah Valley.
The set scores were 25-9, 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 15-9.
Tonopah Valley improved to 3-3 overall, while Kingman is still seeking its first win against five losses.
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 situation improving
- Kingman-area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Kingman forecast calls for cooler temperatures
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Golden Valley man tells authorities he shot roommate
- Kingman man arrested for allegedly helping himself in stranger’s kitchen
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: