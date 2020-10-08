HS volleyball: Kingman Academy wins 5th straight

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy extended its winning streak to five games while Lee Williams and Kingman lost close matches in girls high school volleyball competition on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Tigers beat homestanding St. John Paul II Catholic 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21). It marked the second time this season that Kingman Academy beat St. John Paul.

Kingman Academy improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the region with the win. St. John Paul slipped to 1-5.

Lee Williams lost 3-2 at home to Mohave. The Volunteers dropped the first two sets, won the next two, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 25-21, 25-17, 16-25, 22-25, 15-13.

The Thunderbirds improved to 4-2 overall, while Lee Williams slipped to 2-3.

Kingman High School also dropped a 3-2 decision, winning the third and fourth games, but falling 15-9 in the finale to Tonopah Valley.

The set scores were 25-9, 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 15-9.

Tonopah Valley improved to 3-3 overall, while Kingman is still seeking its first win against five losses.