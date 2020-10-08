OFFERS
Kingman Soroptimists to host golf tournament Oct. 24

Soroptomist International of Kingman will host Golf Tournament 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Soroptomist International of Kingman will host Golf Tournament 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 8, 2020 4:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Soroptimist International of Kingman will host Golf Tournament 2020 at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave.

The event will consist of an 18-hole four-person team scramble. Cost is $80 per person and includes lunch. Sign up at the golf course. Entries are limited to 16 teams.

There will also be drawings, a closest-to-the-hole contest and a car from Martin Swanty for a hole-in-one on hole 6.

To be a sponsor for the event, contact Susan Haynes at 928-279-9623 or Suellen Stewart at 928-458-0202.

All proceeds go back to the community for education awards and other Soroptimist service projects.

Information provided by Soroptimist International of Kingman

