Kingman Soroptimists to host golf tournament Oct. 24

KINGMAN – Soroptimist International of Kingman will host Golf Tournament 2020 at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave.

The event will consist of an 18-hole four-person team scramble. Cost is $80 per person and includes lunch. Sign up at the golf course. Entries are limited to 16 teams.

There will also be drawings, a closest-to-the-hole contest and a car from Martin Swanty for a hole-in-one on hole 6.

To be a sponsor for the event, contact Susan Haynes at 928-279-9623 or Suellen Stewart at 928-458-0202.

All proceeds go back to the community for education awards and other Soroptimist service projects.

Information provided by Soroptimist International of Kingman