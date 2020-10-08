OFFERS
Kingman Unified School District to return to normal 4-day school week

Students in the Kingman Unified School District will return to a normal four-day school week starting Monday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Students in the Kingman Unified School District will return to a normal four-day school week starting Monday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 8, 2020 5:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will return to a normal, four-day school week for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The first day of full-time in-person school will be Monday, Oct. 19, after the fall break.

KUSD meets all of the benchmark requirements as measured by the Arizona Department of Health Services to allow it to safely reopen schools full-time, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner told the school board on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

It was the first live meeting conducted by the board since the health emergency began.

Dorner reported that the numbers look “great” across the board and that there were no positive COVID-19 cases in the district from the beginning of school on Aug. 17 to Oct. 5.

Most students have been going in-person two days a week, while some have opted for at-home learning this year.

As of Oct. 5, there is a single case of COVID-19 reported at an undisclosed elementary school in the district, and students, parents and staff at the school were all notified, the board learned.

Despite that single case, the district is “all in the green,” Dorner said, and ready to come back to full on-campus learning.

Any substantial change in coronavirus data in the future might necessitate further changes.

To determine whether a student should be kept home for the safety of their peers and school staff, the district recommends a CDC-developed symptoms guide to help students and parents assess their family's health and protect those around them. The guide goes over all possible symptoms and different time frames that help to make a sound decision.

For the second week in a row, KUSD released a new podcast.

The short episodes feature news and feature stories from the school district. It can be found on the KUSD website and social media, and is available via any podcast application.

