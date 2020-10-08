Lakin donates FIDO BAGS to Mohave County first responders

KINGMAN – More than 500,00 domestic animals, commonly referred to as four-legged family members, are affected by fires each year in the U.S., and an estimated 40,000 of them die from smoke inhalation.

Local fire departments can’t provide first aid to pets suffering from smoke inhalation because they’re only equipped with human emergency supplies. Their oxygen masks are too flat and small to fit a pet’s face.

Because of this, retired doctor Jerry Lakin of Bullhead City dug deep to help save local animals in times of need.

After Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy John Wilson discussed the need for FIDO BAGS for first responders with Dr. Lakin, the doctor purchased 28 of the specially designed gym bags made to take care of pets.

Lakin purchased four FIDO BAGS for the Golden Shores, Mohave Valley, Fort Mojave Mesa and Bullhead City districts, and four for the MCSO Search and Rescue Units in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman and the Arizona Strip. One will be sent to Beaver Dam Fire Department in the Arizona Strip, while others will go to the MCSO Boating Program and the MCSO K-9 teams that patrol the county.

Sheriff K-9 officials say the kits that are carried in the K-9 units are for the K-9 dogs, but noted they could also use the FIDO BAGS for other dogs if they had something going on in the field.

FIDO BAGS are produced by The Fetch Foundation in Scottsdale.

According to The Fetch Foundation’s website “oxygen is the first thing any living and breathing being (human or animal) needs after being in a fire.”

The star feature of the FIDO BAG is a specialized breathing apparatus formed to fit any pet’s muzzle. This cone-shaped oxygen mask allows for a secure seal on the pet’s face giving them “the breath of life,” the website noted.

Many pets also receive injuries and burns during a fire or accident. Therefore, specialized burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline and protective restraints are included in the FIDO BAGS. Once the pet is stabilized, collapsible water dishes are filled and cuddly toys are kept at hand to comfort the pet while en route to the local animal hospital.

“We’re happy to have something to treat our four-legged family members within our district,” said Mohave Valley Fire District Fire Chief Ted Martin. “It makes it easier to treat a pet if the mask fits properly.”