Mohave Community College honors long-time employee with service award

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is honoring Sharon Hanks, a long-time employee at the Kingman campus.

Hanks, who has been with MCC for 30 years, said she is excited to receive the award. She said maybe she’ll be the first to make it to 40 years at MCC.

Hanks works as the database administrator for the Student Information Systems and has held various positions since her first day at MCC in 1988. First, she held a temporary position of clerk for spring registration. She returned in the fall and has worked there ever since.

“From the time I walked in for the interview I fell in love with the welcoming feeling of the campus, the people and the mission of MCC,” Hanks said.

Hanks said she enjoys working at MCC because of the people and friendships she has gained and how everyone is one big family working hard toward the same goal.

One of her greatest pleasures was being involved with the Elderhostel Program at MCC in the 1990s, where seniors interested in lifelong learning came from all over the country to MCC for a week to learn about various subjects the area had to offer.

Information provided by Mohave Community College