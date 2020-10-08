OFFERS
Prep football: Lee Williams, Kingman shoot for 2-0

Lee Williams High School football players celebrate during their 31-15 win over Prescott on Friday, Oct. 2. The Volunteers host Coconino on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., while Kingman Academy hosts River Valley and Kingman travels to play Chino Valley. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams High School football players celebrate during their 31-15 win over Prescott on Friday, Oct. 2. The Volunteers host Coconino on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., while Kingman Academy hosts River Valley and Kingman travels to play Chino Valley. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 8, 2020 4:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools play at home and Kingman travels to Chino Valley for the second week of the 2020 high school football season.

Lee Williams is coming off the program’s first-ever win over powerful Prescott, a 31-15 blowout. They’ll face the Coconino Panthers, who are also 1-0 after a 29-28 overtime win over Marcos de Niza on Oct. 2.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School.

Kingman High School will also attempt to improve to 2-0 in a pandemic-shortened seven-game season.

The Bulldogs travel to Chino Valley for a 7 p.m. start against the Cougars, who lost 28-12 to Fountain Hills in week one.

Kingman is coming off a 16-10 season-opening win over cross-town rival Kingman Academy this past Friday.

Kingman Academy will play host to River Valley at Southside Park in Kingman at 7 p.m. Friday.

River Valley is also 0-1, after surrendering 34 points in the first half en route to a 41-18 loss to Valley Christian.

