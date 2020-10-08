Special Halloween market planned in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St., will be holding special family friendly Halloween markets on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The morning market, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, will be normal with numerous vendors, but with a “spooky theme,” the market wrote in a news release.

The evening market, slated for 5-8 p.m., will be more directed toward family fun, with a candy crawl, games and other activities, organizers wrote.

The daytime activities will include a kids costume contest with the top three winning prizes; a drawing for charity with prizes from the vendors and/or shops; yard-style games for kids to win candy and toys; trick-or-treating at vendors’ booths, a photo booth with picture props, and a spooky motorcycle decorating contest.

The nighttime activities will include yard-style games for kids to win candy and toys; trick-or-treating at vendors’ booths, a photo booth with picture props, a kids arts and crafts holiday booth, a fortune teller booth and a magician booth.

The news release noted COVID-19 regulations will be followed, and game equipment and photo props will be cleaned after every use.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode