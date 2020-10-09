Halloween Pet Photo Page
Originally Published: October 9, 2020 3:41 p.m.
On Oct. 30, the Kingman Miner will feature pictures of Kingman pets in Halloween costumes.
Send us a photo of your pet in costume to be included on a special Halloween photo page!
The deadline for all submissions is Oct. 26th at 5pm.
Send photos (please include your pet's name, your name and contact infor) to: contests@kdminer.com or use this link to submit your information and pet picture. Only one phot per per please.
