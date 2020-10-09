Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger

KINGMAN – Of the eight new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Oct. 8, half of the new patients are school-age.

Four of the eight cases involve individuals in the 11-19 age bracket, including two in the Bullhead City service area and one each in the Kingman service area and the Arizona Strip.

The Kingman case was one of two local cases reported by the county. The other involved an adult age 30-39.

Of the four remaining cases, two were in the Bullhead City service and two in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 3,964 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,078 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Oct. 9 was listing 1,157 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,151 for Lake Havasu City, 521 for Kingman, 356 for Fort Mohave, 229 for Mohave Valley, 108 for Golden Valley and 128 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 314 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,579 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Oct. 8, there were no new cases of the virus in the county from 160 tests.

The positivity rate was 18% (16/88) on Thursday, Oct. 1; 10% (15/149) on Friday, Oct. 2; 1% (2/230) on Saturday, Oct. 3; 13% (18/140) on Monday, Oct. 5; 2% (4/211) on Tuesday, Oct. 6; and 2% (4/211) on Wednesday, Oct. 7. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 88 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,863 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 24,291 tests for the actual virus, 8.7% have been positive. Of the 4,572 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Oct. 9, AZDHS was reporting three new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 683 new cases from 13,415 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 224,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,746 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7.6 million confirmed cases and 212,840 deaths on Friday, Oct. 9. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,063,381 deaths from nearly 37 million confirmed cases on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.