OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 09
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Waymo offering driverless rides in autonomous vehicles in Phoenix

Waymo’s driverless vehicles will now offer rides to the general public in Phoenix. (Photo by Grendelkhan, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2SEXa5t)

Waymo’s driverless vehicles will now offer rides to the general public in Phoenix. (Photo by Grendelkhan, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2SEXa5t)

CATHY BUSSEWITZ, AP Business Writer
Originally Published: October 9, 2020 11:24 a.m.

NEW YORK - Waymo is allowing the general public to hitch a ride in its driverless autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, expanding a service it had been quietly offering to a select group of riders for the past year.

The service launches to the general public Thursday. The vehicles, which will have no back-up drivers behind the wheel to take over in sticky situations, will serve an area of 50 square miles. There won't be anyone watching remotely who can take over in an emergency and drive the car.

Before the coronavirus struck, which reduced demand for rides, Waymo was providing 1,000 to 2,000 rides in autonomous vehicles per week. Most of the rides had a backup driver behind the wheel, but 5% to 10% of the rides were without a human backup driver and were available only to a smaller group of riders who signed non-disclosure agreements. Waymo did not disclose how many fully autonomous vehicles will be available to the public in the Phoenix area.

“We are worried about our ability to meet demand with the capabilities of the vehicle we have right now,” CEO John Krafcik said in a conference call with reporters.

Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., is hoping to eventually expand the service into California, but does not yet have concrete expansion plans to announce, Krafcik said.

“Even small experiments with fully autonomous vehicles in the real world are important steps forward,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, in an email. But he cautioned that “given the secrecy about every company’s autonomous technology, people in Phoenix can only hope that the driverless cars turn out to be as safe as cars with drivers.”

For the next several weeks, every Waymo ride in the Phoenix area will be without a backup driver. After that, Waymo will re-introduce human backup drivers behind the wheel in some of the vehicles so the company can work on expanding its service area. Rides with human backup drivers cost the same amount as those without.

To help encourage safety during the pandemic, Waymo provides wipes and sanitizing gel in the car and asks riders to confirm in a checklist that they haven’t been exposed to the coronavirus. Waymo requires riders to wear masks and checks that masks are being worn using cameras inside the car. If Waymo detects a rider is not wearing a mask, the company's support team will call to remind the rider of the policy, but the company would not say whether it would stop the trip. The vehicles also have an air circulation feature that helps remove germs that other riders may have introduced.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads
Arizona to launch test facility for self-driving technology
Chandler employees to use self-driving cars for work rides
Autonomous cars aren’t coming anytime soon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State