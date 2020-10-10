Angius: Virus safety inspections amount to ‘harassment’ of local businesses

KINGMAN – The “complaint line,” as Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 called the mechanism of reporting a businesses in Mohave County via the Arizona Department of Health Services for not obeying COVID-19 safety measures, is still causing controversy. It was again a topic as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Oct. 5.

“I have been receiving phone call after phone call,” Angius told the board, “and just now received a text from a business owner who is just outraged by how many times he was visited.”

Angius noted that complaints made to the state and followed up on by the county are made anonymously.

“It could be the same person, it could be a competitor, and it could be an ex-wife. Even if the restaurant was visited on Monday and everything looked great, when you get another complaint on Wednesday, you have to go back,” Angius complained.

“We would consider it a new complaint,” admitted Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

Angius pleaded with the board to give inspectors some “discretion” so they would not visit the same business over and over.

“After a while it’s just harassment,” she said. “How much more are we going to torture our businesses? They are trying so hard to remain open.”

Giving an example, Angius said inspectors walk around restaurants with their checklists and that doesn’t look good to customers.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 4 said he has no problem with the system. “We all have businesses,” Johnson said. “I always welcome anyone to check on me. I don’t see why people are whining about it.”

The supervisors entertained asking people who report businesses to give their names, even if only for internal department use, but quickly dismissed the idea as problematic.

“I just think this whole anonymous snitching is un-American and it’s leading us to a bad, bad place,” Angius said.

She said instead of picking up a phone, customers who don’t like what they see should simply leave.