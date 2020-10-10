Mohave County reports 1 death, 17 cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 17 cases of coronavirus and the death of Lake Havasu City-area resident from complications of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8-9.

The deceased is an adult in the 60-69 age bracket, and the death raises the toll in the county to 217. The death, revealed on Friday, was the first reported since Thursday, Oct. 1.

Of the eight new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, half of the new patients were are school-age.

Four of the eight cases involved individuals in the 11-19 age bracket, including two in the Bullhead City service area and one each in the Kingman service area and the Arizona Strip.

The Kingman case was one of two local cases reported Thursday by the county. The other involved an adult age 30-39. Of the four remaining cases, two were in the Bullhead City service and two in the Arizona Strip.

Of the nine cases reported on Friday, three were in the Kingman service area, one each in the 30-39, 40-49 and 60-69 age groups. There were also three new cases in Lake Havasu City, two in Bullhead City and one in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 3,964 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,090 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Oct. 10 was listing 1,157 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,151 for Lake Havasu City, 521 for Kingman, 356 for Fort Mohave, 229 for Mohave Valley, 108 for Golden Valley and 128 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 314 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,592 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 9, there were 12 new cases of the virus in the county from 262 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate was 10% (15/149) on Friday, Oct. 2; 1% (2/230) on Saturday, Oct. 3; 13% (18/140) on Monday, Oct. 5; 2% (4/211) on Tuesday, Oct. 6; and 2% (4/211) on Wednesday, Oct. 7. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 88 tests; and no new cases on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 160 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,125 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 24,544 tests for the actual virus, 8.9% have been positive. Of the 4,581 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 10, AZDHS was reporting 13 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 894 new cases from 13,093 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. Nearly 225,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,759 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7.7 million confirmed cases and 214,007 deaths on Saturday, Oct. 10. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,069,836 deaths from more than 37 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.