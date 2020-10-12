White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
KINGMAN - The White Fire continues to burn in the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman, and is being monitored by fire officials from the federal Bureau of Land Management.
The fire has burned about 100 acres, and residents in the area have been placed on “ready” status in the event evacuations are needed, according to an update on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page.
Light winds and a high of about 89 degrees are forecast for the Kingman area today. According to the National Weather Service winds of 9-13 mph out of the east-northeast will become north-northwest in the afternoon.
Related Stories
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Kingman man arrested for allegedly helping himself in stranger’s kitchen
- Kingman-area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Golden Valley man tells authorities he shot roommate
- Kingman forecast calls for cooler temperatures
- Kingman Police Department determines shooting by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy was ‘justified’
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: