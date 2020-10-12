OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 12
White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman

Smoke from the White Fire north of Kingman can be seen across the valley. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 12, 2020 9:10 a.m.

KINGMAN - The White Fire continues to burn in the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman, and is being monitored by fire officials from the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The fire has burned about 100 acres, and residents in the area have been placed on “ready” status in the event evacuations are needed, according to an update on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page.

Light winds and a high of about 89 degrees are forecast for the Kingman area today. According to the National Weather Service winds of 9-13 mph out of the east-northeast will become north-northwest in the afternoon.

