2 new COVID-19 cases logged in Kingman

KINGMAN – There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, as the case count since the beginning of the pandemic approaches 4,000 in the county.

The new cases were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Monday, Oct. 12.

The new patients include two from the expansive Kingman medical service area. The new local cases involved individuals in the 11-19 and 30-39 age brackets.

There were also two new cases reported in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.

No new cases were reported on Saturday, Oct. 10 or Sunday, Oct. 11.

County health officials have recorded 3,977 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,096 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11. There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Oct. 13 was listing 1,165 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,159 for Lake Havasu City, 531 for Kingman, 361 for Fort Mohave, 230 for Mohave Valley, 110 for Golden Valley and 111 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 310 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,594 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 12, there were seven new cases of the virus in the county from 113 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (18/140) on Monday, Oct. 5; 2% (4/211) on Tuesday, Oct. 6; 2% (4/211) on Wednesday, Oct. 7; and 5% (12/262) on Friday, Oct. 9. There were no new cases reported on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 160 tests; on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 229 tests; or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 95 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,562 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 24,956 tests for the actual virus, 8.6% have been positive. Of the 4,606 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 13, AZDHS was reporting eight new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 683 new cases from 7,476 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. Nearly 227,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,767 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7.8 million confirmed cases and 215,251 deaths on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,082,201 deaths from nearly 38 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.