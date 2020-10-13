OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 13
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Court mulls bid to extend vote counting on Navajo Nation's Arizona reservation

Appeals court judges are considering whether to give an extra 10 days after election day to count ballots mailed from Navajo Nation members living on the Arizona reservation. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

Appeals court judges are considering whether to give an extra 10 days after election day to count ballots mailed from Navajo Nation members living on the Arizona reservation. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 3:01 p.m.

PHOENIX – Appeals court judges considering whether to give an extra 10 days after election day to count ballots mailed from Navajo Nation members living on the Arizona reservation peppered lawyers with questions Tuesday over how such ballots would be distinguished for counting from those of other voters.

Six Navajo Nation members filed a lawsuit that seeks more time for authorities to count ballots because mail service on the reservation is much slower and less accessible than other parts of the state. They argued Arizona’s requirement that ballots be turned in to authorities by 7 p.m. on election night would disenfranchise tribal members.

Two weeks ago, a lower-court judge rejected the request, saying those seeking the extension didn’t prove the deadline imposes a disparate burden on Navajo Nation members as a protected class of voters.

Those seeking to extend the deadline appealed the decision, though it’s not clear whether the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals would rule on the request before the Nov. 3 election. The lawsuit, which seeks a Nov. 13 deadline for counting such ballots, was filed amid concerns that the U.S. Postal Service will not be able to properly handle a crush of Americans voting by mail.

The appeals court judges questioned the difficulty of trying to use bits of identifying information on completed ballots to distinguish between Navajo Nation members living on the reservation and other voters.

One judge said the ballots don’t say whether a given voter is a Native American, much less a member of the Navajo Nation. Another judge said the matter would be complicated further because people who aren’t Navajo Nation members may also live on the Arizona portion of the tribe’s reservation, which stretches across three states.

Steven Sandven, an attorney for the Navajo Nation members who filed the lawsuit, said postmarks on returned ballots could be used to trace back the voting precincts.

Sandven argued people who aren’t Native American and live in affluent communities such as Scottsdale would have 25 days to consider their ballot, compared to as few as seven days for people living in certain Navajo Nation communities. “The danger here is less opportunity (to vote),” Sandven said.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the target of the lawsuit, opposed the extension request, arguing that creating a rule for only Navajo Nation members would cause confusion among other voters and create administrative challenges for election officials.

Roopali Desai, an attorney representing Hobbs, raised the possibility that members of other tribes in Arizona could erroneously believe such an extension would apply to them, when the lawsuit sought the extension for only Navajo Nation members who live on the reservation.

In rejecting the extension request, Judge Murray Snow ruled on Sept. 25 that while most Navajo Nation residents don’t have access to home delivery of mail and must travel long distances to get mail, those seeking the extension compared only mail delivery times on the reservation to cities, not other rural areas in the state.

The judge also said Navajo Nation members have other options for delivering completed ballots, such as dropping them off at county recorders' offices, in drop boxes, at early voting locations or at polling places on Election Day.

Attorneys for those seeking the extension said Snow didn’t consider that Native American voters are a protected class of voters and non-Indians who live in rural areas aren’t.

Earlier in the case, President Donald Trump’s campaign, which wasn’t named as a party in the lawsuit, tried unsuccessfully to make arguments against the lawsuit.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Judge mulls giving more time to count Navajo Nation ballots
Trump opposes Navajo ballot-counting request
Appeals court to rule on Arizona voter registration deadline extension
Despite dropping lawsuit, Navajo Nation contends tribal residents are not getting fair access
AZ secretary of state defends law requiring mail ballots to be received by Election Day
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State