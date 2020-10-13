Obituary | James (Jimmy) Clinton Lawson
James (Jimmy) Clinton Lawson of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2020 after his long battle with cancer. He died surrounded by his family and friends.
Jimmy was born Jan. 8, 1964 in Douglas, Arizona to Lyle and Sue Lawson, the youngest of three boys. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Lawson. He is survived by his mother, Sue Lawson-Rister; stepfather, Burt Rister; son, Justin Lawson; daughter, Caitlin Lawson; brothers, Charles (Kitty) and Gary (Julie); stepsister, Tina Colegrove; several nieces and nephews; and his special, four-legged fur child, Hanna.
Jim lived his childhood in Kingman and graduated from KHS in 1981. He enjoyed water skiing, hunting and fishing.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Jimmy will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
We love you Jim. Hugs and kisses.
