OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 13
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Trump inks law addressing missing, murdered Native Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, Oct. 10 signed Savanna’s Act, which addresses the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Official White House photo/Public domain)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, Oct. 10 signed Savanna’s Act, which addresses the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Official White House photo/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 12:51 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. - President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a bill named for a Fargo murder victim to address cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

Savanna’s Act, named for Savanna Greywind, passed the House last month and the Senate earlier this year The law is meant to help police track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans. It directs the Departments of Justice and Interior to consult with American Indian tribes while developing national law enforcement guidelines.

The 22-year-old pregnant Greywind was murdered in 2017 and her unborn baby was cut from her body. Her remains were found in the Red River north of Fargo. Two people are in prison for her death. Her infant survived.

“Savanna’s life was lost far too early,” North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said. "I hope this legislation serves as a remembrance of her story and prevents other tragedies from occurring.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Trump creates panel on issue of missing, murdered indigenous women
#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?
New committee to tackle ‘crisis’ of missing, murdered Native American females
Miss North Dakota crowned Miss America
House panel questions officials on efforts to help Native women
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State