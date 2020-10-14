Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has now infected more than 4,000 Mohave County residents since the start of the pandemic.

Another 18 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths, were reported in Mohave County the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13 by the county Department of Public Health. It raised the case count in the county to 4,003.

Two of the new cases were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area, one each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets. There were also 10 new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City service area, five in the Bullhead City service area, and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip. Of the new cases, 10 involve individuals age 50 or older.

There have been no deaths from complications of COVID-19 reported in the county since Friday, Oct. 9.

While county health officials have now recorded 4,003 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,121 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11. There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Wednesday, Oct. 14 was listing 1,173 for Lake Havasu City, 1,172 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 533 for Kingman, 362 for Fort Mohave, 231 for Mohave Valley, 112 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 110 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 310 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,600 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Oct. 13, there were 25 new cases of the virus in the county from 89 tests for a positivity rate of 28%.

The positivity rate in the county was 2% (4/211) on Tuesday, Oct. 6; 2% (4/211) on Wednesday, Oct. 7; 5% (12/262) on Friday, Oct. 9; and 6% (7/113) on Monday, Oct. 12. There were no new cases reported on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 160 tests; on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 229 tests; or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 95 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,651 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 25,044 tests for the actual virus, 8.8% have been positive. Of the 4,607 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Oct. 14, AZDHS was reporting five new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 902 new cases from 9,170 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 227,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,772 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7.9 million confirmed cases and 215,971 deaths on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,087,600 deaths from more than 38 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.