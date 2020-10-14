No sign of aircraft said to be in distress near Meadview
MEADVIEW - A report of a small aircraft in distress prompted an extensive but fruitless search by authorities in the Meadview area on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
At about 6 p.m. the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an aircraft, perhaps an ultralight or a paraglider, with a parachute deployed. The caller said he or she then lost sight of the aircraft, according to a post on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety Kingman Air Rescue Ranger helicopter responded, along with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s posse, and firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management Fire and the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fore Department.
An extensive ground and air search of the area was conducted, and no sign of a crash was found, search and rescue reported. Also, no reports were received of an overdue or missing person.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
