OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No sign of aircraft said to be in distress near Meadview

Rescuers from multiple agencies conducted a search after receiving a report of a small aircraft in distress in the Meadview area the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13. Nothing was found. (MCSO Search and Rescue photo)

Rescuers from multiple agencies conducted a search after receiving a report of a small aircraft in distress in the Meadview area the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13. Nothing was found. (MCSO Search and Rescue photo)

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 10:46 a.m.

MEADVIEW - A report of a small aircraft in distress prompted an extensive but fruitless search by authorities in the Meadview area on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

At about 6 p.m. the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an aircraft, perhaps an ultralight or a paraglider, with a parachute deployed. The caller said he or she then lost sight of the aircraft, according to a post on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Kingman Air Rescue Ranger helicopter responded, along with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s posse, and firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management Fire and the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fore Department.

An extensive ground and air search of the area was conducted, and no sign of a crash was found, search and rescue reported. Also, no reports were received of an overdue or missing person.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Elderly Meadview man killed in four-wheeler accident
UPDATED: Flash flood warning in effect for Kingman; search and rescue effort suspended
Downed plane found; two dead
Mohave 911: Monday, June 25, 2012
Ultra Glider pilot dies in Golden Valley crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State