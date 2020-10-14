White Fire near Kingman 80% contained, no longer growing

KINGMAN – The White Fire in the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman is 80% contained and is no longer growing, the federal Bureau of Land Management reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The wildland fire, which started the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 10, burned across 337 acres of mountainous terrain. The BLM wrote in the news release that the fire exhibited “very little activity” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and most resources fighting the fire have been released to assist with other fires.

Fire managers will continued to monitor the White Fire for hot spots and smoke on Wednesday, and ground crews and helicopter bucket drops will be used to mop up any hot spots that are located.

The area, about eight mile north of Kingman off Stockton Hill Road, remains open for public travel, but motorists are advised to use caution.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management