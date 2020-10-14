OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

White Fire near Kingman 80% contained, no longer growing

The White Fire north of Kingman is now 80% contained and is no longer growing, fire managers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14. (Miner file photo)

The White Fire north of Kingman is now 80% contained and is no longer growing, fire managers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 11:56 a.m.

KINGMAN – The White Fire in the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman is 80% contained and is no longer growing, the federal Bureau of Land Management reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The wildland fire, which started the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 10, burned across 337 acres of mountainous terrain. The BLM wrote in the news release that the fire exhibited “very little activity” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and most resources fighting the fire have been released to assist with other fires.

Fire managers will continued to monitor the White Fire for hot spots and smoke on Wednesday, and ground crews and helicopter bucket drops will be used to mop up any hot spots that are located.

The area, about eight mile north of Kingman off Stockton Hill Road, remains open for public travel, but motorists are advised to use caution.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wildfires north of Kingman battled
White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
Lightning starts two fires north of Kingman
Dean Peak Fire mostly contained near Kingman
White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State