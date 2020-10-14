White Fire near Kingman 80% contained, no longer growing
KINGMAN – The White Fire in the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman is 80% contained and is no longer growing, the federal Bureau of Land Management reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The wildland fire, which started the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 10, burned across 337 acres of mountainous terrain. The BLM wrote in the news release that the fire exhibited “very little activity” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and most resources fighting the fire have been released to assist with other fires.
Fire managers will continued to monitor the White Fire for hot spots and smoke on Wednesday, and ground crews and helicopter bucket drops will be used to mop up any hot spots that are located.
The area, about eight mile north of Kingman off Stockton Hill Road, remains open for public travel, but motorists are advised to use caution.
Information provided by Bureau of Land Management
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- Kingman Police Department determines shooting by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy was ‘justified’
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman forecast calls for cooler temperatures
- Early voting starts Oct. 7 in Mohave County
- Kingman man arrested for allegedly helping himself in stranger’s kitchen
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: