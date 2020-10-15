Chloride’s All Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 7

KINGMAN – The Chloride Historical Society will host the semi-annual All Town Yard Sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

Vendors are invited to participate in this popular day of fun, including gunfights at “high noon.” Vendor spots will be offered on a first-come basis.

In addition, Chloride residents will fill their yards with antiques, collectibles and other special items, organizers wrote. For more information call 512-731-5448 or 928-565-9777.

Information provided by the Chloride Historical Society