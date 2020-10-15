OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Chloride’s All Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 7

The historic mining town of Chloride will hold an all-town yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 7 beginning at 8 a.m. (Daily Miner file photo)

The historic mining town of Chloride will hold an all-town yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 7 beginning at 8 a.m. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 4:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Chloride Historical Society will host the semi-annual All Town Yard Sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

Vendors are invited to participate in this popular day of fun, including gunfights at “high noon.” Vendor spots will be offered on a first-come basis.

In addition, Chloride residents will fill their yards with antiques, collectibles and other special items, organizers wrote. For more information call 512-731-5448 or 928-565-9777.

Information provided by the Chloride Historical Society

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Chloride chamber hosts semi-annual yard sale
Historic Chloride invites bargain hunters to yard sale
Chloride to host shotgun wedding and all-town yard sale
Shotgun wedding and town yard sale both on Saturday
All-Town Yard Sale slated for Chloride, Sept. 28
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State