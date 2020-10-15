Donations sought for Kingman Police Department Pumpkin Patrol
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will once again this year pass out candy to children while patrolling city neighborhoods on Halloween night. KPD is now accepting donations to be used in the purchase of treats.
KPD wrote in a news release that it will have additional staff, volunteers and explorers patrolling neighborhoods, passing out candy and “keeping an eye out for any mischief” on Halloween.
KPD Explorer Post No. 47 is currently accepting monetary donations to purchase candy, as well as donations of individually-wrapped candy.
“Please consider partnering with KPD and the KPD Explorer program to continue this time-honored tradition,” the agency wrote.
Checks and donations may be addressed to Kingman Police Explorers Post No. 47. Donations can also be dropped off at KPD, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman Chamber's Andy Awards winners revealed
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: