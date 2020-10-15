OFFERS
Donations sought for Kingman Police Department Pumpkin Patrol

Kingman police seek donations to buy candy to give to children on Halloween. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 3:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will once again this year pass out candy to children while patrolling city neighborhoods on Halloween night. KPD is now accepting donations to be used in the purchase of treats.

KPD wrote in a news release that it will have additional staff, volunteers and explorers patrolling neighborhoods, passing out candy and “keeping an eye out for any mischief” on Halloween.

KPD Explorer Post No. 47 is currently accepting monetary donations to purchase candy, as well as donations of individually-wrapped candy.

“Please consider partnering with KPD and the KPD Explorer program to continue this time-honored tradition,” the agency wrote.

Checks and donations may be addressed to Kingman Police Explorers Post No. 47. Donations can also be dropped off at KPD, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

