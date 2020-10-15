OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free health screenings available in Kingman Oct. 28

The Centerpoint of Hope free mobile clinic will visit Kingman on Wednesday, Oct. 28. One of the services the clinic provides is free naloxone, which rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. (Photo by Intropin, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/318tMJu)

The Centerpoint of Hope free mobile clinic will visit Kingman on Wednesday, Oct. 28. One of the services the clinic provides is free naloxone, which rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. (Photo by Intropin, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/318tMJu)

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 3:55 p.m.

KINGMAN –Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

In addition to the offerings listed above, the clinic will also provide wound care and medical screenings, such as glucose and blood pressure checks.

Along with connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.

The clinic is free and open to all ages.

Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Free health screenings available in Kingman Wednesday, Feb. 26
Column | Overdoses aren’t the only preventable harms of opioid use
Learn how to help during an overdose with Sonoran Prevention Works training Saturday
Column | No wrong door: Mohave County providers encourage residents to seek help for mental health challenges
CAN Community Health holds free testing event in Kingman Wednesday, Feb. 19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State