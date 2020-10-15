Free health screenings available in Kingman Oct. 28

KINGMAN –Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

In addition to the offerings listed above, the clinic will also provide wound care and medical screenings, such as glucose and blood pressure checks.

Along with connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.

The clinic is free and open to all ages.

Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope