Free health screenings available in Kingman Oct. 28
KINGMAN –Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.
In addition to the offerings listed above, the clinic will also provide wound care and medical screenings, such as glucose and blood pressure checks.
Along with connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.
The clinic is free and open to all ages.
Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman Chamber's Andy Awards winners revealed
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: