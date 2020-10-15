OFFERS
Letter | Restaurants need to clean up their act

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 5:27 p.m.

Everybody is so concerned about the spread of COVID-19 that everybody is paranoid, wearing masks and gloves all the time. Sanitizing and social distancing are our new “norm.”

But we’ve been in two restaurants (in Kingman) where cleaning and sanitizing are not a priority. The eating areas of both restaurants had dirty and unsanitary tables for patrons to sit at.

So our point is, practice what you preach, and clean and sanitize your restaurant if you’re going to open the seating part of the restaurant to the public.

David and Jessica Walker

Golden Valley

