Letter | Thank you very much, Kingman

I had a blowout and subsequent damage to my trailer while traveling through Kingman on Oct. 11. Being Sunday, no stores had a replacement hub, tire and rim. A kind man said he had another hub, but I also needed a rim and tire. He left and returned with a new tire and rim. He refused to take my money. I was touched by an angel in Kingman. I will “pay it forward.” I left with a great love for the people of Kingman. Thank you!

Michael Allen

Casa Grande