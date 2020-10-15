Letter | Thank you very much, Kingman
Originally Published: October 15, 2020 5:26 p.m.
I had a blowout and subsequent damage to my trailer while traveling through Kingman on Oct. 11. Being Sunday, no stores had a replacement hub, tire and rim. A kind man said he had another hub, but I also needed a rim and tire. He left and returned with a new tire and rim. He refused to take my money. I was touched by an angel in Kingman. I will “pay it forward.” I left with a great love for the people of Kingman. Thank you!
Michael Allen
Casa Grande
