Mohave County Animal Shelter slates adoption event Saturday, Oct. 17
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the shelter, 950 Buchanan St., at which dogs over a year old and more than 40 pounds will cost $50.
The shelter wrote in a news release that it is full once again with many dogs needing forever homes. At Saturday’s adoption event, dogs over a year old and more than 40 pounds will cost only $50 with the shelter subsidizing the remaining $75. The normal adoption fee is $125.
Cats and kittens currently at the shelter are looking for homes as well. The adoption event will also see a reduced price for those animals of $30, down from the typical adoption fee of $65. Cash is preferred for adoptions of both cats and dogs.
Each animal is spayed or neutered and current on vaccines. Dogs are chipped and each pet comes with a free checkup with the adopter’s choice of veterinarian in Kingman. PetSmart provides a coupon book for each adoption as well, which comes with a free bag of food and other discounts.
Information provided by the Mohave County Animal Shelter
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman Chamber's Andy Awards winners revealed
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: