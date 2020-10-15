Mohave County Animal Shelter slates adoption event Saturday, Oct. 17

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the shelter, 950 Buchanan St., at which dogs over a year old and more than 40 pounds will cost $50.

The shelter wrote in a news release that it is full once again with many dogs needing forever homes. At Saturday’s adoption event, dogs over a year old and more than 40 pounds will cost only $50 with the shelter subsidizing the remaining $75. The normal adoption fee is $125.

Cats and kittens currently at the shelter are looking for homes as well. The adoption event will also see a reduced price for those animals of $30, down from the typical adoption fee of $65. Cash is preferred for adoptions of both cats and dogs.

Each animal is spayed or neutered and current on vaccines. Dogs are chipped and each pet comes with a free checkup with the adopter’s choice of veterinarian in Kingman. PetSmart provides a coupon book for each adoption as well, which comes with a free bag of food and other discounts.

Information provided by the Mohave County Animal Shelter